Race against time in Japan where, amid bad weather and snowfall, rescuers' efforts continue to search for people still missing or isolated from the 7.6 magnitude earthquake of recent days, and to deliver food and equipment to victims. The new toll provided by the local authorities is 128 dead and 560 injured, while 195 people are still missing.

A ninety-year-old was pulled alive this morning on the Noto peninsula, on the coast of the Sea of ​​Japan, on the western coast of the archipelago. She survived the disaster for six days. The earthquake, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, and also felt in Tokyo 300 kilometers away, caused the collapse of buildings and roads, a thousand landslides and fires, especially in Wajima, where the authorities believe that many residents are still under the rubble.

Here is what remains of Wajima after the earthquake and tsunami: the dramatic images captured by the drone



According to Ishikawa's department, more than 30,000 people have taken refuge in 366 government shelters. Because of poor road conditions, Japanese law enforcement sent a small group of soldiers on foot to each of the isolated communities and deployed helicopters, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told NHK today. “In parallel with these efforts, it is necessary to improve the housing and health conditions of the people affected by the disaster,” because this situation is destined to continue, added Kishida.