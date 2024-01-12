Japanese Cabinet Secretary General Hayashi: Tokyo will monitor Putin's trip to the Kuril Islands

The Japanese government, after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of his intention to visit the Kuril Islands, will closely monitor the situation. This was stated by the Secretary General of the Japanese Cabinet of Ministers Yoshimasa Hayashi, transmits Jiji edition.

“I will refrain from commenting on every statement by Russian officials,” he noted. At the same time, Hayashi promised that Tokyo would respond “appropriately” to the development of the situation.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin said that he would someday visit the Kuril Islands. At the same time, the Russian leader did not specify when exactly the trip would take place and which part of the Kuril Islands he intended to visit. “It’s very interesting there, they say. I’ve never been, unfortunately, but I’ll definitely come,” he said.

Japan disputes Russia's ownership of the Kuril Islands Iturup, Kunashir and Shikotan. Russia certainly considers these islands its own. Because of this, Moscow and Tokyo still have not signed a peace agreement.