Japanese Ambassador Kozuki said that Russia’s position on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine with weapons is unfair

The position of Russia, which assumes the shifting of responsibility for the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine, is unfair and unacceptable. This was stated by the Japanese Ambassador to Moscow, Toyohisa Kozuki, writes TASS.

The diplomat announced Tokyo’s opinion on this matter when he was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry for a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko. It happened on June 9th.

At the same time, on Monday, June 12, Japanese Cabinet Secretary General Hirokazu Matsuno, commenting on the conversation between Rudenko and Kozuki, promised that the country would continue to impose sanctions against Russia. He also assured that the government would not stop sending military equipment and other aid to win the conflict.

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Tokyo would provide Kyiv with five million dollars of humanitarian aid due to the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP), which caused flooding of settlements.