In office since the end of 2012, he has struggled for several years against ulcerative colitis, a chronic disease.

Political thunderclap in Japan. 65-year-old Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced his intention to resign on Friday August 28 for health reasons. “I have decided to resign from the post of Prime Minister”, he said at a press conference, explaining that he suffered a return from his old chronic illness, ulcerative colitis.

Shinzo Abe has held the post uninterruptedly since the end of 2012, a longevity record for a Japanese prime minister. In 2007, this inflammatory bowel disease had already forced him out of power. “I will continue to carry out my duties firmly until a new prime minister is appointed”, said the Japanese leader.

The prime minister said on Monday that he passed medical tests again at a Tokyo hospital for the second time in eight days, rekindling speculation about his ability to govern. His resignation is an upheaval in Japanese political life, while he has no obvious successor.

Visibly moved, Shinzo Abe said to himself “deeply sorry” to the Japanese people to leave their post. He initially intended to remain in office until the expected end of his third and final term as President of the Liberal Democratic Party (PLD), in September 2021.