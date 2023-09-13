Japan | Prime Minister Kishida renewed his government with the hope of improving the poor popularity of the people

Both the foreign minister and the defense minister changed.

The Japanese Prime Minister struggling with a declining popularity Fumio Kishida, 66, changed the ministers of his government on Wednesday. At the same time, the government got its first female foreign minister in almost two decades.

He started as the new foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa, 70. Kamikawa has previously served as Minister of Justice. The last time Japan had a female foreign minister was 19 years ago.

The defense minister also changed. He started as the new defense minister Minoru Curly54.

According to a poll published by Japan’s state-run NHK channel on Monday, only 36 percent of Japanese people support Kishida’s government. Particularly great dissatisfaction has been caused by the government’s ineffective fight against inflation.

Five of the 19 ministers in the new government are women, the largest number in Japanese history.