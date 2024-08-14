Political crisis in Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced his intention to withdraw from the race to lead his party in Septembermeaning he will step down as head of government more than a year ahead of his natural expiration in the fall of 2025.

“In this election for the party presidency, it is necessary to show people that the PLD (Liberal Democratic Party, conservative right) is changing. The first and most obvious step to show that the PLD will change is for me to resign.. I will not run in the next presidential elections,” the prime minister said at a press conference.



“I have taken this heavy decision with the firm belief that politics is only possible with the trust of the people and that we will continue with political reforms,” ​​he added. The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), in power in Japan almost continuously since 1945, plans to designate a new leader, who corresponds to the person who holds the office of prime minister, through an internal election in September.

Fumio Kishida, 67, has been in office since October 2021 and his popularity is in sharp decline, mainly due to the inflation that has hit Japanese families but also to the political-financial scandals that have involved the party. According to an NHK poll, his government’s approval rating stands at around 25%.