The alarm before the Covid-19 is intense in the Asian continent. Japan presents the worst numbers of the pandemic since it broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019. The Japanese authorities reported this Sunday a total of 407 deaths – thirty of them in the capital, Tokyo – from coronavirus in the last twenty-four hours . A scenario that has been repeated in previous days in the country and that, according to experts, the situation could worsen greatly in the coming weeks.

With the territory immersed in the eighth wave of covid, the Ministry of Health raised to 190,000 new infections since yesterday, according to the national public channel NHK. But the biggest concern is the fatalities. And it is that, standing above 400, Japan moves in unprecedented numbers of daily deaths. The record was reached last Thursday with 498. With these high numbers, the Japanese country has already exceeded 60,000 deaths since the pandemic began; and 10,000 of them only in the last month.

According to the official local news agency Kyodo, by age and sex ranges, men aged 80 account for the majority of deaths, followed by those aged 70 and over 90, based on data from the Ministry of Health. As for women, those over 80 and 90 stand out.

Despite the epidemiological situation it suffers, Japan was one of the first countries to impose restrictions on travelers from China. And not only that. Last Thursday the Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, announced a new tightening of the measures that came into force today, coinciding with the reopening of the borders in the Asian giant. “We have decided to reinforce the temporary measures taking into account the results of the tests of those who have arrived during the end-of-year holidays,” he claimed. Thus, passengers must undergo a covid test before and after the trip. To this is added a request from the Government to the airlines so that they do not increase direct connections between China and Japan.