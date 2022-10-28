The Japanese government will approve a new economic recovery plan worth nearly $200 billion to cushion the impact of inflation on the population and the weakness of the yen.

Prices are rising in the world’s third-largest economy at the fastest pace in eight years, although the 3% inflation rate is well below that of other countries, and the yen has lost more than 20% of its value against the dollar. since the beginning of this year.

Details of the recovery plan will be announced later, but Prime Minister Fumio Kishida quoted a total value of 29.1 trillion yen ($199 billion) on Friday morning.

“We want rapid adoption” of this plan that will be submitted to Parliament, Kishida told television.

The initiative should contain measures to alleviate household energy bills, encourage companies to raise wages and support the economy in different regions of the country.

Already with the world record for public debt in relation to Gross Domestic Product, Japan has increased this ceiling in the last two years with multiple initiatives to mitigate the impact of the covid pandemic.

Despite high inflation, the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-flexible monetary policy, in contrast to other major central banks that raised interest rates to contain rising prices.

This different strategy plunged the yen’s value to its lowest against the dollar in 32 years and prompted the government to step in to protect the currency.