Japan reported this Monday (May 29, 2023) that its defenses against ballistic missiles have been positioned to knock down any projectile that threatens its territory. The action took place after North Korea announced that it will launch a satellite in the coming days, from May 31 to June 11.

“The government recognizes that there is a possibility that the satellite will pass through the territory of our country”, said the chief secretary of the Japanese government cabinet, Hirokazu Matsuno, in interview with journalists. “We strongly urge North Korea to refrain from launching”, completed the department in a statement.

The North Korean state agency, KCNApublished an article in which he calls the military partnership between South Korea, the US and Japan “sinister scheme” against his country. Allies have held military exercises in the region.

“It is no exaggeration to say that the war scenario with aggression against North Korea has already entered into implementation through the training phase.“, he wrote. “We would like to ask if they can handle the fallout arising from their reckless and dangerous war gambles that are being staged under the watchful eye of North Korea’s military.”