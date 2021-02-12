His Excellency Toshimitsu Mutegi, the Japanese Foreign Minister, praised the successful arrival of the “probe of hope” to Mars, and extended his country’s congratulations to the UAE on this achievement, pledging to continue the strategic bilateral cooperation in the field of space and various fields.

This achievement, in fact, marks the first arrival of a probe from the Middle East to Mars, Motegi said, in a Japanese-made Mitsubishi H2A missile that was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture in July of last year.

The Japanese Foreign Minister expressed his country’s great happiness for being able to contribute to this success, which reflects the comprehensive strategic partnership between Japan and the United Arab Emirates .. He said: Our bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, including outer space, and the “Hope Probe” are a good example of that. .