Equality will still have to wait. Japan again postponed, Friday, December 25, its objective of reaching a proportion of 30% of women in positions of responsibility by the end of 2020. To date, the proportion of women in positions of responsibility is estimated at 14.8% by the Japanese government.

In its new five-year plan on gender equality, the government now aims to achieve this goal “as soon as possible” over the next ten years. This 30% goal has long been in the sights of the Japanese archipelago, first set in 2003 with the aim of forcing Japanese patriarchal society to accept diversity. The government blames the lack of progress in this area on a society in which the traditional roles of men and women are deeply rooted.

The 2019 World Economic Forum’s Gender Inequality Report ranked Japan 121st in its overall ranking of 153 countries, and 131st for the proportion of women in senior positions in business, politics and politics. administration.