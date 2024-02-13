Japan postpones first attempt to launch H3 rocket in 2024

Japan has postponed its first H3 rocket launch attempt of 2024, scheduled for February 15. This is reported with reference to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. TASS.

“On February 15, the weather is expected to worsen in the area of ​​the Tanegashima Cosmodrome, and therefore it was decided to postpone the launch. The new date will be announced as soon as we make a decision in this regard,” the Japanese side said.

In November, the head of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Hiroshi Yamakawa, promised to launch the latest H3 rocket in fiscal year 2024.

In March 2023, the flight of the H3 rocket launched from the Tanegashima Cosmodrome was interrupted due to a second-stage engine failure.

Last February, the newest H3 rocket failed to get off the ground.