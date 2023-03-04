Energy-poor Japan aims to shift to a hydrogen economy to reduce reliance on traditional, polluting fossil fuels such as coal and oil.

Japan will hold a ministerial meeting on climate, energy and the environment in Sapporo from April 15-16 in its capacity as chair of the Group of Seven, ahead of the group’s summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21, to promote what it calls a realistic energy transition.

“Japan will take the lead in providing generous support in financing, technology and personal resources to help decarbonize Asia,” Nishimura said at a ministerial meeting of the Asia Zero Emissions Group.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida proposed the establishment of the Asia Exchange Emissions Group last year with the aim of sharing the philosophy of promoting decarbonization in Asian countries and cooperating to push forward the energy transition.