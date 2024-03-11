Tokyo (AFP)

Japan's match against its host North Korea, as part of the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, in football scheduled for the United States, Canada, Mexico and the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, will be held in the capital, Pyongyang, as was scheduled at the end of March, according to what the Japanese Federation said. Football Monday.

The first leg between the Japanese and North Korean teams in the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers for women was moved from Pyongyang to neutral territory, Saudi Arabia, last month.

The decision to move the match came after the Japanese Federation asked the Asian Football Association to move the first leg from the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, due to the lack of transparency regarding operational matters and the scarcity of flights.

The Japanese Federation said that it had been informed that the men's match scheduled for March 26 would be played on time at Kim Il Sung Stadium, which has a capacity of 50,000 spectators, after their first-leg match at Tokyo National Stadium on the 21st of the same month.

Japan won the first two matches in the qualifiers over Myanmar 5-0 and Syria with the same score, while North Korea lost to Syria with a clean goal and beat Myanmar 6-1 in two matches away from home.

Japan leads Group Two with six points, behind North Korea, Syria (3), and Myanmar (0).

The last meeting between the Japanese and North Korean teams was in the East Asian Championship in 2017, when the “Samurai Blue” won by an unanswered goal.

As for the last meeting in Pyongyang, it took place in November 2011 during the qualifiers for the 2014 Brazil World Cup, where the hosts won with an unanswered goal in a full Kim Il Sung Stadium, knowing that Japan qualified for the World Cup while North Korea lagged behind.