Japan, plane on fire on the runway of Tokyo airport after a collision with a Coast Guard aircraft

A airplane of Japan Airlines is in flames on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport after, due to undercarriage failure, he landed on his stomach. According to other sources, cited by the Kyodo news agency, the fire was caused by the impact of the plane of Jal with a Coast Guard aircraft (fixed wing, NA722).



JAL Flight 516 departed from New Chitose Airport on the island of Hokkaido. The plane involved in the accident is an Airbus A350-941 capable of seating over 300 people. On board, the media continue, it carried 367 passengers, including 8 newborns, all of whom were evacuated. And they were the five crew members of the Coast Guard flight who were missing after the collision with that of Japan Airlines have been found on the tarmac at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. The Kyodo news agency reported this, citing the firefighters, but without indicating their conditions.

All flights departing and arriving at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, one of the busiest airports in Japan, have been suspended.

