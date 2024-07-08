Japan-Philippines: Anti-China Defense Pact Signed

Japan and the Philippines have signed a defense agreement that will allow their respective armed forces access to each other’s territoriesThe agreement was signed today by the Foreign Ministers of the two countries, Yoko Kamikawa and Gilberto Teodoroon the sidelines of the ongoing 2+2 foreign and defense ministers’ meeting in Manila. The two countries began negotiating the agreement last November, and it provides a framework for the two countries’ militaries to conduct joint training and other operations.

THE U.S. and Philippine Presidents Joe Biden and Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a summit in Washington on April 11 that culminated in the release of a “shared vision statement,” and in the commitment to structurally strengthen cooperation between the three countries at regional level. In the document, the three leaders expressed “grave concerns over China’s dangerous and aggressive posture” in the South China Sea, and its unilateral “militarization activities” of disputed archipelagos in the region based on “illegal maritime claims.” A series of initiatives were agreed upon during the summit – the first ever between leaders of the three countries – starting with support for the Philippines’ defense modernization efforts and a plan to conduct a joint naval maneuver around Japan in 2025.

The United States and Japan have also pledged greater assistance to the Philippine Coast Guard to strengthen its capabilities.and as anticipated by Marcos before leaving for Washington, the three leaders announced the establishment of a trilateral maritime dialogue to improve coordination between their respective countries. As part of measures to improve the interoperability of their respective naval forces, a U.S. Coast Guard ocean patrol vessel will take on board members of the Japanese and Philippine coast guards during a patrol mission this year. In addition to promoting such joint naval exercises and training, the three leaders agreed to organize a trilateral humanitarian and disaster response exercise involving the navies of the three countries

At the beginning of the summit held at the White House, Biden wanted to reiterate the “ironclad” commitment of the United States to ensure the defense of the Philippines and Japan in response to China’s naval and air maneuvers in the East and South China SeasPhilippine President Marcos called yesterday’s talks “historic,” but warned that the trilateral summit “can only be the beginning. Addressing the complex challenges of our time requires concerted efforts from all.” Kishida said that “multi-level cooperation among allies and like-minded countries is essential if we are to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law.”

At a time of difficulty for the Philippines, under increasing pressure from China to control the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, the leaders stressed their firm commitment to upholding international law and the sovereign rights of other states. Biden reiterated that any attack on Philippine aircraft, ships or military in the South China Sea would trigger the long-standing defense treaty between Washington and Manila. President Marcos’s administration has taken a stance of openly challenging Chinese activity in the disputed areas of the South China Sea, and since taking office has marked a sharp shift in former President Rodrigo Duterte’s foreign policy, signaling a stronger alignment with the United States amid the increasingly intense geostrategic confrontation between Washington and Beijing.

In addition to agreeing the Strengthening cooperation in the field of maritime securitythe three leaders expanded the scope of trilateral cooperation to include economic projects related to infrastructure, supply chains and energy in the Philippines. The most important of these projects, which features at the top of the joint statement released yesterday, includes U.S. and Japanese support for the development of an economic corridor on the Philippines’ most populous island, Luzon. The plan is expected to improve connectivity between Subic Bay, Clark, Manila and Batangas through “high-impact infrastructure projects,” including port and railway upgrades. Washington and Tokyo will also support the Philippines’ access to cutting-edge technologies, such as semiconductors and wireless communications, and its transition to a lower-carbon energy sector, including training programs for policy makers, scientists and engineers in the nuclear energy sector.