The builder BYD, in terms of electric and electrified cars, it is already a giant in its native China. Its effort in the local market is leading to excellent results, with the advantage that when it does not sell vehicles, the company can make up for it by producing batteries for other manufacturers. After landing in Norway, BYD is now ready for a big bet: Japan.

Geopolitically, Chinese and Japanese have been opposing entities for a very long time. One is a gigantic country with extraordinary productive firepower. The other is a place full of resources and resourcefulness, which in technology has nothing to envy to the rest of the world. As a result, BYD’s landing with three new electric vehicles where Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Daihatsu, Suzuki, Mazda and Lexus flourish. The first car will be there Yuan Plus, cover photo; it should go on sale in January. The Dolphin and Seal models will be available for purchase in the middle and second half of 2023, respectively.

The Yuan Plus model came out in China in February of this year and is the first model designed for global markets. Japan will therefore make its foreign debut. The car Dolphin it was released in August 2021 and was the first vehicle based on the 3.0 electronic platform, which uses BYD’s Blade batteries. Seal is a rival of Tesla Model 3.

“Over the years, BYD has been deeply engaged in the Japanese market and has built up a good market and brand base through its pure electric buses, energy storage systems, electric forklifts and other businesses.“, Said BYD chairman and president Wang Chuanfu, adding:”Today BYD officially lands in the new electrified passenger vehicle market in Japan“. In short, the Rising Sun is not entirely unknown: however, it will still be difficult to get into the good graces of local motorists.