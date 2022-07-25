Sakurajima volcano in southern Japan erupted twice on Monday morning, spewing volcanic ash and rocks to a radius of more than 2.5 kilometers, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue a warning at the highest level.
Japan Broadcasting Corporation television reported that there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, although about 50 residents of two small villages on the volcanic island were ordered to evacuate their homes as a precaution.
Yoshihiko Isozaki, Deputy Secretary-General of the Japanese Cabinet, said that the authorities had ordered the evacuation of the entire town of “Arimura” and part of the town of “Furusato”, stressing that there were no reports so far of any damages.
For his part, Tsuyoshi Nakatsuji, a spokesman for the Japan Meteorological Agency’s volcanic monitoring department, indicated that the agency raised its alert for the “Sakurajima” region to the fifth level, which is the highest level and calls for evacuations.
Yesterday, the volcano released large clouds of ash that extended for about 2.5 km from the crater, according to a statement by the Japan Meteorological Agency, while the height of the smoke reached 300 meters and mixed with the clouds.
It is noteworthy that Sakurajima is one of the most active volcanoes in Japan, with a height of 1,117 meters, and is located off the city of Kagoshima in Kyushu, the third largest island in Japan.
Japan lies on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for seismic disturbances and volcanic eruptions. There are more than 100 active volcanoes in the country, and about 50 of them are being monitored around the clock.
The Pacific Ring of Fire, where different tectonic plates meet, extends from the west coast of South America to the west coast of the United States, then along Russia and Japan to Southeast Asia and New Zealand.
