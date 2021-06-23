In Tokyo, the capital of Japan, the organizing committee of the games and the authorities continue with the preparations for the competition despite the request of health unions and a part of the population who oppose them for fear of an increase in contagions. The last month before the start of the competitions is presented in the middle of the news about two positive cases of Covid-19 in members of the Ugandan delegation, which is already in the country.

On June 23, exactly one month after the start of the Olympic Games, hundreds of people took to the streets of Tokyo to express themselves against the sporting event, considering that it could increase the number of Covid-19 infections.

In recent months, a part of the population has called for the cancellation of the games due to the pandemic. Despite this, the country’s authorities, including local ones, and the members of the organizing committee maintain that the competitions will be held safely.

“The pandemic is affecting society, and the current situation is that it has not diminished in Japan. Holding the games in the middle of this is very dangerous so I think it should be postponed or canceled, ”Takahashi, one of the protesters, told Reuters news agency.

Although Japan did not suffer major consequences during the first wave of the pandemic, the situation has changed in recent months. This year, the nation registered an increase in infections that put pressure on its health system. This prompted criticism of the immunization process on the grounds that it started late.

Demonstrators protest against the Tokyo Olympics a month before the opening of the Olympics. In Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2021. © Kimimasa Mayama / EFE

Along with citizen protests, some medical unions have raised their voices against the games. Weeks ago Dr. Naoto Ueyama, director of the Union of Physicians of Japan, warned that in addition to the increase in infections, he is concerned about the emergence of a new Olympic variant, which would spread once the athletes return to their countries.

Fears about the increase in infections during the games, especially among athletes and members of the participating delegations, has grown in recent days after two members of the Ugandan delegation (of nine members) that are in Japan threw a positive result after recent tests.

The delegation had arrived in the country last weekend and, according to the Japanese news agency ‘Kyodo’, they had received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the virus.

IOC and the organizing committee trust in safe games

In the framework of the celebration of another year of the founding of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the president of the organization Thomas Bach assured that “the power of sport to send a message of hope and optimism takes on greater significance on the ‘Olympic Day ‘, which is celebrated on this date “

His words are included in the speech he has maintained over the last year that the Tokyo Olympics will be “proof that humanity has overcome the virus.”

Despite the opposition, the organizing committee has guaranteed that the event will run safely. To comply with this, they have established a set of guidelines that, among other things, contemplate daily studies of the participants with limitation of their movements and a restriction of spectators to 10,000 per stage and the absence of public from abroad.

Additionally, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has focused its strategy on promoting vaccination and ensures that more than 80% of the residents of the Olympic Village (the site that houses the participants during the games) will arrive fully inoculated. .

“At one point, people were a little concerned about the safety of the games. But now, with all the communication, people are starting to believe in our message and I think that is creating a calm environment for the safety of the games. games “, said Seiko Hashimoto, president of Tokyo 2020 during an interview granted to the American means ‘NBC’.

With EFE and Reuters