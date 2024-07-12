Three Starfy games previously only available in Japan have been added to Nintendo Switch Online for Expansion members.

Densetsu no Starfy 1, 2 and 3 were all released on the Game Boy Advance between 2002 and 2004, but are now available globally on Switch. A fourth game came to Nintendo DS in 2006, which was followed by The Legendary Starfy on the same console – the only game in the series to be released outside of Japan, until now.

So who is Starfy? As one comment on X put it: “He’s like Kirby, but a starfish”. It makes sense.

The Starfy games are platformers with underwater worlds, which also makes sense considering Starfy is a starfish. He’s also the prince of Pufftop, which is maybe why these games were Japan only.

Smash Bros. fans may recognise Starfy as an assist trophy, though. He’s appeared in every game since Super Smash Bros. Brawl on the Wii with a handy spin attack.

His trophy data also provides some more background information: “He’s a bit spacey and clumsy, but when he sets his mind to something, he gives it his all”. He also “sometimes dons a pig suit and throws pork cutlets”.



