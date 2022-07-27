Japan | One of the monkeys that attacked people has been killed in Japan, but the attacks still continue

The authorities have been trying for several weeks to catch the monkeys attacking the residents of a Japanese city. The first monkey was caught on Tuesday evening, but the attacks continue.

Already nearly 50 people have been attacked by monkeys in the southern Japanese city of Yamaguchi.

Local authorities have tried to catch the monkeys with traps and anesthetic guns.

The first success was seen on Tuesday evening, when the authorities caught a Japanese macaque roaming around the school yard. The monkey in question was “identified as one of the monkeys responsible for the attacks” and euthanized.

This is reported by the British Broadcasting Company BBC.

Japanese macaques the attacks began about three weeks ago, and since then authorities have been trying to catch them. Most of the damage done by the monkeys has been light scratches and bites.

You can see a lot of representatives of the species in different parts of the country, but harming people on such a scale is rare.

Previously, it was not certain whether several macaques were behind the attacks or just one abuser.

However, monkey attacks have continued to be reported even after one monkey was euthanized, so the search for other members of the “monkey gang” continues in Yamaguchi.

“Eyewitnesses have reported monkeys of different sizes,” an official told news agency AFP.

JAPANESE MACAQUES have increased on the country’s islands over the years. According to Yamagata University research, it has sparked “conflicts” between humans and macaques.

The males of the species are about 57 centimeters long and weigh more than 11 kilograms. Females are five centimeters shorter and about three kilograms lighter.