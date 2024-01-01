The Japanese authorities activated a tsunami alert today, warning of waves of up to five meters along practically its entire western coast after a strong earthquake of 7.4 degrees It occurred in Ishikawa prefecture, located in the center of the island of Honshu, the country's main island, off the coast of the Sea of ​​Japan.

The first waves, with a height of approximately 1.20 meters, reached the city of Wajima, about 500 kilometers west of Tokyo around 4:21 p.m. local time (7:21 GMT), according to the public broadcaster NHK, which has activated emergency programming, with the presenters shouting at the population to move away from the coasts and seek shelter on land. high.

Other towns in Ishikawa or Niigata prefectures have already reported tide rises of between 540 and 80 centimeters.

The earthquake, which was felt even in Tokyo, occurred on the Noto peninsula, in Ishikawa prefecture, at 4:10 p.m. (7:10 GMT) at a shallow depth and with an intensity of 7 on the closed Japanese scale of 7 that centers in the destructive capacity of tremors, more than in intensity.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has subsequently reported almost twenty aftershocks and has warned that during the next week it is very likely that more tremors will occur that reach Japanese level 7.

The JMA has activated the warning for waves of up to five meters in height in Ishikawa Prefecture and for waves of up to three meters for the prefectures of Fukui, Toyama, Hyogo, Niigata and Yamagata, and has also implemented a general tsunami warning for the entire western coast of the islands of Honshu and Hokkaido and the north of the island of Kyushu.

The Tokyo Electric Power company (TEPCO) reported that it is reviewing the status of its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, in Niigata prefecture, which is the largest in the world by generation capacity but has remained deactivated since 2011, when a strong earthquake and tsunami hit the northeast of the country, leaving more than 20,000 dead and leading to the Fukushima atomic accident.

No damage has been reported at this time. notable both in this and in the rest of the country's nuclear power plants.

The office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has convened a crisis cabinet to manage the situation.

Kishida himself urged citizens to exercise maximum caution in the face of tsunami warnings and asked those in the affected areas to evacuate to safe areas.

At the moment no damage has been reported due to the rising water, but more than 30,000 homes without electricity have been reported in Ishikawa and another 3,600 in neighboring Niigata in the same situation. due to the earthquake and multiple aftershocks.

A large fire has also started in the city of Wajima as a result of the tremors.

Several roads and highways on the west coast have also reported significant damage and remain closed, while images posted on social media show homes. completely destroyed in Ishikawa.



Train services have also been suspended in the northeast of the country and in the center and north of the western coast.

EFE

