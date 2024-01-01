Monday, January 1, 2024, 09:47



Japan ended the year with a strong 7.4 magnitude earthquake that shook the central north of the country. The magnitude of the earthquake has forced the authorities to activate the tsunami warning and have warned the population of the possibility of waves of up to five meters reaching the coasts.

The epicenter of the earthquake is located in Ishikawa prefecture, located in the center of the island of Honshu, the country's main island, off the coast of the Sea of ​​Japan. The first waves, with a height of approximately 1.20 meters, have already reached the city of Wajima, about 500 kilometers west of Tokyo, according to the public radio and television channel NHK, whose presenters have shouted out to the population to Stay away from the coast and go to elevated areas.

The government has confirmed that there has been no damage to any nuclear plant but that more than 36,000 homes have suffered power outages.