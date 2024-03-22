Japan's health authorities are on alert after a significant spike in the number of cases of the streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, an acute bacterial infection characterized by rapid progression and high lethality.

In 2023, the Asian country registered a record number of 941 cases, according to data provided by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) and collected by local media. This year, the situation appears to be even worse, with 378 cases detected as of February 25, representing almost 40 percent of the previous year's total in less than two months.

The syndrome, caused primarily by the group A streptococcus bacteria, was identified in Japan more than three decades ago, with between 100 and 200 cases reported annually in a population of approximately 125 million.

However, the prevalence of this disease, also known as “flesh-eating disease” for its ability to cause necrosis of the tissues that cover the muscles, has increased significantly in recent years.

Most group A strep infections have no symptoms or are limited to sore throat and skin infections. However, in rare cases, the bacteria can enter the bloodstream, muscles and lungs, causing rapid deterioration that can lead to low blood pressure, multiple organ failure and, in extreme situations, death.

The mortality rate of those who develop the syndrome is high, reaching 30 percent according to Japanese media.

To date, cases have been reported in 45 of Japan's 47 prefectures. The Ministry of Health urged local governments to take samples from diagnosed patients to determine the strains of the infection, in an effort to control its spread.

Transmission of group A streptococcus is through respiratory droplets and contact with surfaces, underscoring the importance of maintaining proper hygiene to prevent infection.

The Minister of Health, Keizo Takemi, has linked the increase in cases to the rebound in respiratory conditions after the covid-19 pandemic, highlighting the need for preventive practices such as hand washing and coughing protocol.

Experts in infectious diseases, such as Takashi Nakano, in dialogue with 'The Asahi Shimbum', emphasize the importance of basic prevention, such as washing hands and keeping wounds clean, and the need to seek immediate medical treatment for unusual symptoms.

