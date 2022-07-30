Japanese Economy Minister Hagiuda notifies the United States of his intention to retain stakes in Sakhalin-2

Japan notified the US of its intention to retain stakes in the Sakhalin-2 project after Russia decided to make a Russian LLC the operator. This was stated by the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of the country, Koichi Hagiuda, transmits NHK.

“We explained to the American side that we plan to maintain the status quo in this matter. I think that they understood our position,” Hagiuda said after the talks between the heads of the foreign policy and economic departments of Japan and the United States in the “2 + 2” format.

The minister added that Tokyo was being urged to withdraw from the project, but, according to him, in this case, other organizations would come instead of Japanese organizations, which “would only increase Russia’s income.”

On June 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on special measures in the fuel and energy sector in connection with the unfriendly actions of foreign states. He ordered Sakhalin Energy to change the operator of the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project and transfer the company’s property to the state.

The Japanese government asked for an explanation of Putin’s decree. Foreign Minister Yesimasa Hayashi pointed out that Sakhalin-2 plays an important role in ensuring stable supplies of energy resources. According to the minister, the change of operator to a Russian one does not mean that energy supplies from Sakhalin will stop immediately.