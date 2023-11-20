North Korea is planning to launch another attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite, according to information from the Japanese government.

The government in Tokyo said on Tuesday that Pyongyang informed it that it intends to launch a rocket carrying a satellite into space between 0001 am on Wednesday local time (1501 pm Tuesday GMT) and 2359 pm on November 30.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida issued instructions to his government, in coordination with the United States and South Korea, to urge North Korea not to carry out the launch.