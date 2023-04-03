WSJ: Japan has obtained permission not to comply with the price cap on Russian oil

Japan achieved an exception from the price ceiling for Russian oil of $60 per barrel agreed by the G7 countries, informs The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Japan’s reliance on Russia for fossil fuels explains Tokyo’s hesitation about “more full support for Ukraine,” analysts said.

Previously, Japan achieved an exemption for supplies from the Sakhalin-2 project, as it became a key source of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Japan.

According to a spokesman for the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, along with natural gas, Sakhalin-2 produces a small amount of oil, and it must be sold in order to continue producing LNG. Now Russia supplies a tenth of Japan’s natural gas imports, while the number of purchased energy resources increased by 4.6 percent over the year. According to James Brown, a professor at the Japanese campus at Temple University, Japan may refuse to supply Russian energy resources, but it does not want to do so.

The price ceiling for oil from Russia at $60 per barrel has been in effect since December 5. The G7 countries, the EU and Australia joined the restriction. From February 5, a price ceiling was also introduced for oil products from Russia – the marginal prices for them were set at $100 and $45 per barrel, depending on the category of fuel.

In mid-March, Estonia, Lithuania and Poland proposed lowering the ceiling on Russian oil prices to $51.45 a barrel, five percent below market prices. The representative of Ukraine said that the price ceiling should be halved at once – to $ 30 per barrel, but the US authorities advocated maintaining the ceiling price at the same level. According to John Kirby, the introduction of these restrictions “never had the purpose of removing Russian oil from the market.”