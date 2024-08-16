MAEBASHI, Japan — Ngu Thazin wanted to leave her war-torn country in search of a better future. She set her sights on Japan.

In Myanmar, she studied Japanese and graduated in chemistry from a prestigious university. However, she was happy to accept a job in Japan changing diapers and bathing residents at a nursing home.

“Honestly, I want to live in Japan because there is no danger,” said Thazin, who hopes to eventually pass a test that will allow her to work as a caregiver. “And I want to send money back to my family.”

Japan desperately needs people like Thazin to fill jobs left vacant by an ageing population. The number of foreign workers has quadrupled since 2007 to more than 2 million in a country of 125 million people. Many have fled low wages, political repression or armed conflict at home.

But even as foreign workers become much more visible in Japan, working as cashiers at convenience stores, hotel clerks and waiters at restaurants, they are treated with ambivalence. Policymakers remain reluctant to create avenues for foreign workers, particularly those in low-skilled jobs, to stay indefinitely. That could eventually cost Japan in its competition with neighbors like South Korea and Taiwan, which are also seeking labor.

Political resistance to immigration in long-insular Japan has led to a nebulous legal and support system that makes it difficult for foreigners to put down roots. Foreign-born workers earn on average about 30 percent less than their Japanese counterparts. Fearful of losing their right to remain in Japan, workers often have precarious relationships with their employers, and career advancement can prove elusive.

Japan’s policies are designed to “make people work in Japan for a short period of time,” said Yang Liu, a fellow at the Tokyo Research Institute of Economics, Trade and Industry. “If the system continues as it is, the probability that foreign workers will stop coming has become very high.”

In 2018, the government passed a law authorizing a sharp increase in the number of low-skilled “guest workers” allowed into the country. Earlier this year, the government pledged to more than double the number of such workers over the next five years, to 820,000.

Still, Japan has yet to experience the kind of significant migration that has convulsed Europe or the United States. The total number of foreign-born residents in Japan — including nonworking spouses and children — is 3.4 million, less than 3 percent of the population. The percentage in Germany and the United States, for example, is nearly five times higher.

Long before foreigners can obtain permanent residency, they must navigate labyrinthine visa requirements, including language and skills tests. But Japan has no organized language training. Language instruction falls to municipalities and employers.

In Gunma prefecture, the reliance on foreign workers is unmistakable. In Oigami Onsen, a town where many restaurants and hotels are closed, half of the 20 full-time workers at Ginshotei Awashima, a traditional Japanese hot springs inn, are from Myanmar, Nepal or Vietnam. Given the inn’s deeply rural location, “there are no Japanese people who want to work here anymore,” said Wataru Tsutani, the owner.

Ngun Nei Par, the inn’s general manager, graduated from a university in Myanmar. She hopes the government will one day allow her to bring her family to Japan.

Tsutani said an unaware public might object if too many foreigners were granted citizenship.

Ultimately, “there is no need to make it so difficult” for foreigners to stay in Japan, he said. “We want workers.”