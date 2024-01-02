Japan | Nearly 60 people have died in Japan's New Year's Day earthquake

Rescue work continues in central Japan after a strong earthquake.

of Japan at least 57 people have died in the earthquake that shook central parts on New Year's Day, the authorities say the country's public broadcasting company of NHK by. Rescue operations are still continuing in the Ishikawa Prefecture area.

Wajima officials say 25 buildings have collapsed in the city. The fires caused by the earthquake, on the other hand, destroyed around 200 buildings in the city. Thousands of people have taken shelter in evacuation centers.

According to the Japanese authorities, the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.6. According to NHK, the authorities warn that equally strong aftershocks may occur this week.