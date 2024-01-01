A scene from a movie. A car stops at the intersection, the earthquake raises the road surface. The video published on X by a user documents the effects of the earthquake that shook Japan on the first day of the year. The clip shows the road rising as the car is stopped and the person behind the wheel is breathing heavily, with obvious concern. The user, as other posts published on X indicate, works in a hospital and left his home only after receiving guarantees of safety relating to working conditions.