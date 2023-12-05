Although it no longer has the same popularity as in previous years, the franchise of My Hero Academia It still has its momentum because the manga is almost coming to an end, adding to this that the anime seasons have progressed in a surprising way due to the level of animation. This has made fans not stop making different tributes to the work, within the fandom the art of cosplay is included.

The greatest exponent of cosplayers in this saga is Kurumino Hana, Well, he has played various characters in the work, and now he is returning with Toru Hagakure, with the representation of one of the covers of the manga that has shaken the internet due to its level of daring. That also goes for the publication that the model from Japan released and that many fans of this popular anime liked.

We are in a world where superheroes (and supervillains) abound. The best humans are trained at the Hero Academy to optimize their powers. Among the normal minority, without any power, appears Izuku Midoriya, willing to be an exception and train at the Academy.

Editor’s note: The truth is that at the time I tried to watch this anime, but I didn’t succeed in the best way, since perhaps it was too slow at the beginning, at least that’s how I felt the situation. I would just like to see how this superhero story is going to end.