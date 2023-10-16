Toyota also confirms its participation in the Japan Mobility Show 2023, the event that replaced the Tokyo Motor Show. The event will be held in the Japanese capital from October 26, with the Japanese car manufacturer presenting as a world premiere two electric concept cars, an SUV and a sedan, choosing a very specific theme for its participation in the home event, ” Let’s change the future of cars: find your future.”

Toyota at the Japan Mobility Show

The two new products exhibited by Toyota at the Japan Mobility Show will be the FT-3e concept and the FT-Se. The two prototypes, the FT-3e type SUV and the FT-Se sports sedan will present a future transformed by electrification and intelligence, together with the new experience value offered by cars. Toyota believes that future mobility will go beyond providing physical transportation tools to become a lifestyle partner closely aligned to each customer’s individual values. In addition to the highly responsive controls and attractive design of the two BEVs, “These models evolve into one-of-a-kind vehicles, offering the pleasure of personal driving customization, as well as convenient features for stress-free navigation of local area information while on board.”

Toyota’s concepts

The FT-3e SUV coupé has the shapes of a high-wheeled coupé, with the exterior design combining advanced style and aesthetics while keeping the lines and surfaces that make up the bodywork as simple as possible. Digital displays that extend from the bottom of the body to the top door provide information including battery charge, on-board temperature and interior air quality as the driver approaches the car.

The sedan with the GR badge

As for the FT-Se sedan, the GR badge immediately finds its place on the bodywork, underlining the sporting soul of this concept. All the know-how acquired from Toyota Gazoo Racing was used for its development: the objective was to pursue maximum driving pleasure and aerodynamic performance. The two models share a platform and several elements, with Toyota deciding to create a car that continues to grow with the driver through software updates. Wide, low proportions, combined with a sleek, cutting-edge silhouette, reduce aerodynamic drag. The next-generation cockpit offers intuitive controls and a more engaging driving experience. The low profile of the instrument panel ensures high visibility. Newly developed knee pads protect the body from G forces while riding.