Friday, February 2, 2024
Japan | Media: A DNA test seems to confirm the man who died in the hospital as Japan's most wanted criminal

February 2, 2024
Satoshi Kirishima, who has been on the run from the police for almost half a century, seems to have died of cancer in the hospital at the beginning of the week. According to Kyodo News, a DNA test appears to confirm his identity.

One One of Japan's most wanted criminals appears to have died of cancer in hospital on Monday.

Japanese media Kyodo News says that the dna test done on the old man who died in the hospital seems to confirm that he really was Satoshi Kirishimawho had evaded official power for almost half a century under a false name.

The police have not officially confirmed information about the result of the DNA test, but have said that they consider Kirishima's identity to be probable.

“We believe that the man who died at the hospital who claimed to be Satoshi Kirishima was actually our suspect,” Police Sgt. Yasuhiro Tsuyuki said Thursday of the Guardian by.

The man who declared himself Kirishima last week told the police that he wanted to die under his own name. He was in the hospital dying of cancer.

Satoshi Kirishima was wanted for suspected involvement in bombings in the 1970s.

He is suspected of being part of a radical left-wing group that bombed, among other things, the premises of Mitsubishi, killing eight people.

According to Japanese media, Kirishima, who died at the age of 70, used the pseudonym Hiroshi Uchida and spent his life working in the construction industry in the city of Fujisawa.

The long-haired, bespectacled and broadly grinning Kirishima as a youth, taken in the 1970s, is one of Japan's most famous faces, as it has appeared on police wanted posters in Japanese street scenes for decades.

The face has struck a chord with Japanese pop culture and has been used, among other things, as inspiration for Halloween costumes, reports news agency AFP.

