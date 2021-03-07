Japanese authorities may approve another coronavirus vaccine in May or June. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of the country, Norihisa Tamura, the agency reports. Kyodo…

In February, a vaccine from the American company Pfizer was approved in Japan. The British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the American company Moderna also submitted applications for registration of their vaccines.

The coronavirus vaccination began in Japan on February 17. At the first stage, 40 thousand medical workers received vaccinations. In total, about 4.7 million doctors are to be vaccinated in the country. At the second stage, people over 65 years old will be allowed to vaccinate; about 36 million of them live in Japan. By May, vaccines will be available for other categories of citizens.

To date, there have been two reported cases of anaphylactic reaction to Pfizer’s drug in Japan. Within a short time after vaccination, people developed a severe allergic reaction, but after taking the necessary medication, their condition improved. Now both cases are being studied by the Ministry of Health. An elderly woman who was vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine is also being verified. She reportedly died of a subarachnoid hemorrhage, but it is unclear if the case is related to vaccination.