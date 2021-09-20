Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 20.09.2021 06:25:16

Do you feel tired if you don’t sleep? The most logical thing is that if you do not sleep you feel tired and that your day does not have the necessary energy if you had had a better rest. However, there are those who claim that they are able to rest almost nothing and live as if nothing happened. Such is the case of Daisuke Hori, a 36-year-old Japanese youtuber who claims that he rests for only 30 minutes a day for the last 12 years.

The ideal thing to rest if you are an adult between 18 and 64 years old, you should sleep an average of between 7 and 9 hours a day. And if you are a child or adolescent, you should sleep between 10 and 11 hours.

And it is that if you do not sleep well, your health can be diminished. Lack of rest can lead to various cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, weight gain, diabetes, and premature aging.

For this reason, the case of Daisuke Hori, a 36-year-old Japanese youtuber who assures that he rests for only 30 minutes a day -for the last 12 years- has caused controversy.

Influencer Hori, who is president of the Japan Fast Sleepers Association, is dedicated to encouraging people to get less rest so they can get more done throughout the day.

According to him, sleeping less does not affect anything. In his last television appearance, he said that thanks to this practice he has more time for more activities a day. And it is that for him it was insufficient to have 16 hours of free time. Therefore, he began to reduce his sleep hours.

Without having scientific proof, he promised to accept being recorded by the cameras for three days during his 30 minutes of sleep to verify that nothing was wrong not sleeping.

It was thus that the young man showed that he slept only 26 minutes from two in the morning and woke up without the need for an alarm.

According to the testimony of the young man, he takes off sleep with caffeine consumption. By doing this, you regulate your insulin level.

grb