Highlights: Work on wooden satellite is being done in Japan

Nearly 5 lakh pieces of debris circling the earth

This makes the spacecraft a threat to other satellites

Debris remains in the atmosphere while returning to Earth

Kyoto

According to the US Space Agency NASA, more than 5 million pieces of debris are circling our Earth. Many of them are moving at high speed due to which our satellites or spacecraft can be damaged. These pieces of debris may also threaten the International Space Station. Japan’s Kyoto University and construction company Sumitomo Forestry have come together to solve this problem by 2023.

According to Japan’s Astronaut and University Professor Takao Doi, this is a concern. They have said that the satellites burn when they return to the earth and their debris keeps circulating in the atmosphere for years. This affects the environment. According to NASA, these fragments achieve speeds of up to 17,500 miles per hour.

What will be the benefit?

Japan has started working on satellites made of wood to find a solution. They will be equipped with resistance against temperature changes and sunlight. This is the first such project of its kind. For this, the wood is being tested under adverse conditions of the earth. On entering the earth, they will burn completely and no debris will remain.