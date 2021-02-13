There were no casualties or significant property damage reported immediately, apart from power cuts to several hundred thousand homes in the northeast of the country, according to local media.

A magnitude 7 submarine earthquake occurred on Saturday, February 13, shortly after 11 p.m. local time, off the coast of Japan. No tsunami alert was triggered. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 60 kilometers in the Pacific Ocean, off the Fukushima area. The city was devastated in 2011 by an earthquake and a tsunami, which had caused 18,000 deaths and missing and caused a nuclear disaster. The earthquake that occurred on Saturday February 13 was also felt at length in Tokyo.

As I wrote after, the epicenter of the earthquake is in Fukushima prefecture (offshore) with a magnitude of 7.1 but no risk of tsunami.

And as you can see a small excerpt here at home, we felt it pretty well also in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/LqVYaQyA4M – Mathieu guide Tokyo (@tokyovisite) February 13, 2021

地震 が 大 き か っ た の で 、 な ぜ か 反射 的 に 動画 撮 っ て し ま っ た け ど な ん か ワ ロ タ pic.twitter.com/VOSl6PnGfj – ひ め い (@ himei42) February 13, 2021

本能 的 に 地震 の 瞬間 撮 影 し て た。 福島 県 郡山 市 郡山 駅 前 ビ ル 3 階 pic.twitter.com/HzVVe9iEVo – ヤ ス ヤ (@YSY_KD) February 13, 2021

JR 福島 駅。 お そ ら く ど こ か の 水道 管 が 破裂 し て 浸水 し て る。 警報 と 合 わ さ っ て 異常 な 雰 囲 気# 福島 # 地震 #Fukushima pic.twitter.com/p0or4s3tEF – Ryuzo Tsutsui (@Ryuzo_Tsutsui) February 13, 2021

Tepco, the operator of the severely damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in March 2011, said in a tweet that it was monitoring the impact of the earthquake on its facilities. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visited his offices, and the government has set up a special mechanism to monitor developments with the affected departments, according to the public broadcaster NHK.