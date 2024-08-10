A jolt of 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits northern Japan. No tsunami warning has been issued at this time. The earthquake was recorded today, Saturday 10 August, off the south-eastern coast of the Russian island of Sakhalinnorth of the Japanese island of Hokkaido. This was reported by the website of the US Tsunami Warning System, which does not signal any tsunami warning. The US geophysical institute Usgs also reported the earthquake – 150 km east of Dolinsk and at a depth of 406.5 km – but estimates that it had a magnitude of 6.5. The shock comes twenty-four hours after the warning was issued for a “megaquake” that according to experts could hit the country and which has prompted Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to cancel a trip to Central Asia.

Kishida had been scheduled to travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia and had planned to attend a regional summit. “As the prime minister with the highest responsibility for crisis management, I have decided that I should stay in Japan for at least a week,” he told reporters. Kishida added that people were “very anxious” about a warning the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued after eight people were injured in a quake in southern Japan on Friday, under a new system developed in the wake of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake in 2011 that triggered a tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear disaster and killed 18,500 people. “The probability of a major earthquake is higher than normal, but that doesn’t mean it will happen,” the JMA warned.

Fears of a possible mega-earthquake in Japan triggered a spike in demand for disaster kits and essential goods across the country, while Japanese authorities urged people to avoid hoarding goods. Panic erupted among residents after Japan’s meteorological agency said a major earthquake was more likely following a magnitude 7.1 quake in southern Japan on Thursday, injuring 14 people.

In a Tokyo supermarket A sign was posted apologizing to customers for shortages of some products, attributed to “media reports related to the earthquake.” “Potential sales restrictions are coming,” the sign said, adding that bottled water had already been rationed due to “unstable” supplies. The website of Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten today showed portable toilets, preserved food and bottled water at the top of the list of most-searched items. Some retailers along the Pacific coast also reported strong demand for similar disaster-related supplies, according to local media reports.

The alarm for the mega-shock concerns the Nankai Trough “subduction zone”, between two tectonic plates in the Pacific Oceanwhich has seen massive earthquakes in the past. It has been the site of destructive earthquakes of magnitude eight or nine every century or two, with the central government previously estimating that the next major quake could occur in the next 30 years with about a 70 percent chance. But experts stress that the risk, while high, is still low, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has urged citizens “to refrain from excessive hoarding of goods.” A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook the Kanazawa region near Tokyo on Tuesday, triggering emergency alerts on mobile phones and briefly suspending bullet train operations. Most seismologists believe Friday’s quake has no direct connection to the Nankai Trough megaquake, citing the distance.

On social media platform X, Spam posts exploiting fears of the mega-earthquake are rapidly multiplying. Public broadcaster NHK said spam disguised as helpful earthquake tips was posted every few seconds on X, with links that instead directed users to porn or e-commerce sites. Such posts “make it increasingly difficult for users to get authentic information about earthquakes,” NHK said.