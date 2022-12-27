By Sakura Murakami

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Reconstruction Minister Kenya Akiba tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, becoming the fourth minister to leave the prime minister’s appointed cabinet in August.

Three other ministers successively resigned over scandals, some involving funding and ties to the Unification Church.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s close ties to the religious group were revealed after the assassination of former premier Shinzo Abe and were cited by respondents in public opinion polls as a reason behind Kishida’s low approval ratings.

“I take my responsibility as the appointee (ministers) very seriously,” Kishida told reporters after confirming that Akiba had resigned.

Opposition parties have accused Akiba of engaging in electoral law violations and ties to the Unification Church, although Akiba has denied any wrongdoing.

“There wasn’t a single thing I did that broke the law,” Akiba told reporters gathered in the prime minister’s office after he tendered his resignation to Kishida.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but I tendered my resignation to the prime minister because I felt I shouldn’t interfere with debates in parliament,” he added.

Akiba will be replaced by former Reconstruction Minister Hiromichi Watanabe, Kishida said.

Speculation has mounted that Kishida plans to overhaul his cabinet early next month to boost his popularity, with the Sankei newspaper reporting on Friday that some ruling party members have suggested January 10 as a possible date.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Sakura Murakami)