On Thursday (10.Aug.2023), Japan lifted the suspension of the purchase of live poultry and meat, eggs and poultry products from Espírito Santo. The decision was in force since the end of June, after the discovery of the 1st case of highly pathogenic avian flu in Brazil in a domestically bred bird, in the municipality of Serra, in the metropolitan region of Vitória (ES).

In June, the Asian country agreed to adjust the protocol suspension of imports in case of avian flu. In the case of subsistence poultry –raised with the aim of producing meat and eggs for the family’s exclusive consumption–, the restriction will only apply to municipalities with outbreaks of the disease, not to the entire state.

The new protocol entered into force after a commercial and business mission headed by the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Favarogo to Japan and talk to the country’s health authorities.

Japan has not yet resumed imports of poultry meat from Santa Catarina, where a case of avian flu was registered in the municipality of Maracajá on 15 July. The decision affected Brazilian exports, as the state is the 2nd largest exporter of chicken in the country, second only to Paraná.

In the case of Espírito Santo, the occurrence of avian flu did not affect the Brazilian market because the state does not sell to Japan.

market leader

According to Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, Brazil remains free of avian flu for commercial poultry. The country is a leader in chicken exports to the world, with 35% of the global market. Of the total of 2.629 million tons exported by the country between January and June this year, Japan was the destination of 219.8 thousand tons.

With information from Brazil Agency