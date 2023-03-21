At a disadvantage until the last episode, the Japanese found the weaknesses of the closer Giovanny Gallegos, silenced the celebration of the Mexicans at Loan Depot Park in Miami and finalized the expected qualification to face the United States for the World Classic title.

The last of Tokyo 2020 and the Olympic champion collided, but the inequality was not at all the sign of Japan’s 6-5 victory over Mexico in the second semifinal of the World Baseball Classic.

The Japanese were trailing 5-4 in the ninth inning, after a game in which Mexico managed to prevent the rival offense from transcending, based on the solvency of its pitching staff and several defensive geniuses of the Cuban nationalized Randy Arozarena.

Mexico went ahead 3-0 in the fourth inning, with a home run by Luis Urías that found Rowdy Téllez and Isaac Paredes running on the bases.

Japan equalized with the exact same formula in the bottom of the seventh inning. Masataka Yoshida knocked it out of the park and towed in Shohei Ohtani and Kensuke Kondoh.

But the parity did not last long. In the eighth inning, Arozarena reached with a double and scored on another two-base drive by Alex Verdugo. Paredes extended the lead with a single that scored Jarren Durán, who had come on to run in place of Verdugo.

Japan cut back in the bottom of that inning, Hotaka Yamakawa’s sacrifice fly allowing Takumu Nakano to make it 5-4.

The Mexican ninth was beginning to taste the most unlikely of victories, when Ohtani hit a double in the bottom of the ninth against Gallegos, and Yoshida received a walk that put the lead in circulation. Munetaka Murakami then came to the plate, unleashing a long double up center that brought Ohtani and Yoshida to the plate for it 6-5.

The winning pitcher was Taisei Ota, who relieved in the ninth and got that scoreless inning with a fan.

Japan faces the United States on Tuesday in its third World Classic final, after winning the first two editions, held in 2006 and 2009.