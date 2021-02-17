Japan launches the first phase of the Corona vaccination campaign

On Wednesday, Japan launched the first phase of a vaccination campaign against the Corona virus, which initially includes medical personnel five months before the start of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which was postponed last year.

On Wednesday morning, a hospital in the capital began administering injections of the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine, the first to be licensed in the country last Sunday.

Hospital director Kazuhiro Araki was the first to receive the vaccine in front of the cameras.

Araki told reporters, “The vaccine plays an important role in combating Corona virus. Consequently, I decided that, as a manager, I would be the first to apply for the injection. ”

Japan plans to immediately vaccinate 40,000 health workers on a voluntary basis who are on the front line fighting the virus daily.

According to local media, the two doses will be given three weeks apart, and the subjects in a study group were asked to write daily about any side effects or reactions they might have.

The government then hopes to have all of the country’s 3.7 million health workers vaccinated by March.

The vaccination of people over the age of 65 will not start before April at the earliest. The government has yet to put in place a detailed timetable for the next stages of the vaccination campaign in the country of 126 million people.

Japanese Deputy Health Minister Hiroshi Yamamoto told reporters that he was “very affected” upon seeing the first dose of the vaccine be given.

He added, “I would like to thank with all my heart all the health sector workers who are on the front line in fighting the virus.”