Today, Wednesday, Japan launched its Coronavirus vaccination campaign, less than six months before the capital, Tokyo, hosted the Olympic Games.

There are about 40,000 health workers who will be at the forefront of receiving the vaccine produced by the companies “Pfizer” and “Biontech”.

This includes 20,000 doctors and nurses who have agreed to participate in a study of the possible side effects of the vaccine.

Another 3.7 million health workers will be given the vaccine in March. Starting in April, about 36 million people over the age of 65 will be vaccinated.