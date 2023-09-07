The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said the rocket launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in the south of the country as planned.

The missile is manufactured by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which also handled the launch.

The rocket carries a Japan Exploration Agency spacecraft dubbed “Moon Sniper” because of its precision experimental landing technique.

The vehicle is scheduled to land on the moon early next year.

Two weeks ago, India became the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon, with its Chandrayaan-3 mission to the south pole of the moon.

Two previous attempts by Japan to land on the moon last year failed.