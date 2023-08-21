Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his government will decide on Tuesday August 22 when experts will start dumping treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, a plan criticized at home and abroad. In Tokyo, the capital, hundreds of people have demonstrated and expressed their anger towards the Kishida Administration for continuing with this project, supported by Seoul and criticized by Beijing.

Kishida will meet with local fishermen on Tuesday, August 22, to discuss the government’s plan to release radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, a step that the Executive considers crucial for the process of dismantling the Fukushima plant and the revitalization of the region.

The decision to release approximately 1.3 million tons of water treatment of the plant damaged by a tsunami in 2011 has been the subject of controversy and criticism. Japan, for its part, affirms that this measure is necessary due to the lack of storage space in the plant and ensures that the water has been filtered to a level that would not present risks to the environment.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) backed Japan’s decision last month, publishing a report approving the release of the treated water into the sea.

However, opposition persists and the local fishing community is concerned about the impact on their livelihoods and the reputation of the region’s seafood.

In addition, China has expressed its discontent and has taken steps to radiation test Japanese marine products.

Tritium, an isotope of hydrogen, is one of the main focuses of attention in this matter. Although Japan assures that the released water will contain levels of tritium significantly below the legal limits for drinking water and would not represent a danger to human health or the environment, doubts remain.

Having been in the United States at the Camp David meeting with the leaders of South Korea and the United States, Kishida stressed the importance of the decision and the need to minimize the impact on fisheries and the region in general.

The challenges of nuclear waste storage in Japan

Kaminoseki, a town in the southwestern prefecture of Yamaguchi, has given the green light to a study proposed by Chogoku Electric Power Co., one of Japan’s two largest utility operators, together with Kansai Electric Power Co. These two operators face the saturation of their fuel storage pools.

Although the Japanese government promoted nuclear power as a low-carbon energy source, it ran into the problem that the country’s nuclear plants are running out of storage capacity.

After the nuclear disaster at the Fukushima plant in 2011many nuclear facilities were temporarily shut down and their reactivation was delayed, thus contributing to the reduction of spent fuel stockpiles.

However, the Kishida government’s decision to reverse the phase-out and maximize nuclear power has reignited concerns about a lack of storage space.

It is estimated that there are about 19,000 tons of spent fuel -a by-product of nuclear power generation- stored in power plants throughout Japan, occupying about 80% of its storage capacityaccording to the Ministry of Economy and Industry.

Concern in South Korea over the release of radioactive water from Fukushima

The protests in recent weeks have been going on since the International Atomic Energy Agency approved the Japanese discharge plans in July.

The South Korean government, under the leadership of Yoon-Suk-yeol, has backed the safety of the wastewater release plans. This comes at a time when South Korea has taken steps to strengthen its relationship with the United States, due to increasing nuclear threats from North Korea.

The Japanese government plans to start releasing the wastewater this summer, but has not yet set a precise date.

