Japan | Kalo allegedly logged into an online store, made game purchases for ¥500 and revealed credit card information during a live broadcast

The fish that remotely control the games created a special chain of events in Japan.

Japanese the YouTube followers of the console gamer got to experience a special show live in January.

The fish controlling Nintendo’s Switch console are said to have managed to charge 500 yen, or about 3.5 euros, from their owner’s credit card.

Tells about the case, among other things CNN.

All started when a tuber named Mutekimaru placed motion sensors in the aquarium, which allowed the fish to remotely control console games. In practice, the movement of the game characters was therefore completely random.

When the fish were directing a new live broadcast on Youtube Pokémon-series game, the program unexpectedly crashed and the console’s operating system returned to the home screen.

It is known that no one was there to supervise the display that was revealed during the next hours, as the fish managed to change the name of the console’s player profile and switch to Nintendo’s online store, reports CNN.

After this, the fish are said to have been able to, among other things, “accept” the terms of the game store, upload a new avatar image, adjust the Paypal payment service information and transfer 500 yen worth of money from Mutekimaru’s credit card to his Switch account.

Because it all happened live online, credit card information was revealed to viewers.

The chain of events received a lot of attention on Japanese social media and the recording of the broadcast has been watched hundreds of thousands of times on YouTube.

Mutekimaru says that he asked Nintendo to return the money that the fish downloaded without permission.

It is known that the fish who ran away to buy games did not receive bad sanctions, because the YouTube broadcasts of their playing have continued since then.

You can watch the video of the fish shopping trip in its entirety From Youtube: