Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa announced that her country will join the sea corridor initiative to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip by sea from the island of Cyprus.

Kamikawa said that the Japanese government intends to immediately coordinate with the relevant countries to deliver food, medical and other supplies through the sea corridor to Gaza.

The Japanese Foreign Minister noted that the initiative, which was launched, mainly led by Cyprus, the United States and the United Arab Emirates, could avoid border restrictions in land transportation. “We will act immediately on this matter,” she added.

It is noteworthy that the first humanitarian aid ship to arrive in Gaza was from the UAE, carrying 200 tons of food and relief supplies, in cooperation with the World Central Kitchen Foundation and the Republic of Cyprus, through the sea corridor between Cyprus and Gaza starting from the port of Larnaca.