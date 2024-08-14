Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Japan | Japanese Prime Minister Kishida leaves his post

August 14, 2024
Japan | Japanese Prime Minister Kishida leaves his post
Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party will appoint a new leader next month.

of Japan prime minister and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Fumio Kishida plans to withdraw from the race for the leadership position of his party, local media reports.

This would mean that Kishida will also leave the Prime Minister’s post.

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party will elect a new leader next month.

The party has been in power almost without interruption since 1945.

