Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Japan | Japanese cherry trees are in full bloom, even though it is not until March – probably due to climate change

March 30, 2021
Records of early blooms were set this spring in dozens of cities.

Cherry trees have bloomed in Japan this spring at a record early stage, say, among others BBC and The Guardian.

In Japan, flowers called Sakura last only a couple of weeks, and their appearance is a culturally significant event in the spring.

Families and friends gather in the parks to celebrate the hanami festival and take pictures of each other amidst the flowers.

The women took a photo with flowering cherry trees at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo on Friday.­Picture: Stanislav Kogiku / SOPA Images

The parks are filled with people in Tokyo as cherry trees bloom.­Picture: Viola Kam / SOPA Images

Traditionally the cherry blossom season is timed to april, when the new school year begins in japan. Now the flowers come year after year earlier and mostly have time to wither before school starts.

Cherry trees bloom at slightly different times in different areas, but early flowering records were set this spring in dozens of cities.

University of Osaka according to Kyoto, for example, the peak of flowering was experienced last Friday, March 26th. It is earlier than the entire 1,200-year measurement history.

Cherry tree flowers at Tokyo’s Ueno Park on March 24th.­Picture: Stanislav Kogiku / SOPA Images

According to researchers, the early flowering is probably due to climate change.

“We can say that it is most likely due to global warming,” commented an official from the Japan Meteorological Institute. Shunji Anbe The Guardian.

Girls dressed in kimono took pictures of each other in front of cherry trees on Saturday at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo.­Picture: Viola Kam / SOPA Images

.
