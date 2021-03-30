Japan | Japanese cherry trees are in full bloom, even though it is not until March – probably due to climate change

Records of early blooms were set this spring in dozens of cities.

Cherry trees have bloomed in Japan this spring at a record early stage, say, among others BBC and The Guardian.

In Japan, flowers called Sakura last only a couple of weeks, and their appearance is a culturally significant event in the spring.

Families and friends gather in the parks to celebrate the hanami festival and take pictures of each other amidst the flowers.

Traditionally the cherry blossom season is timed to april, when the new school year begins in japan. Now the flowers come year after year earlier and mostly have time to wither before school starts.

University of Osaka according to Kyoto, for example, the peak of flowering was experienced last Friday, March 26th. It is earlier than the entire 1,200-year measurement history.

According to researchers, the early flowering is probably due to climate change.

“We can say that it is most likely due to global warming,” commented an official from the Japan Meteorological Institute. Shunji Anbe The Guardian.