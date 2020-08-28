Japan | Japanese Broadcasting Corporation: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Resign After Eight Years

Japan long-term prime minister Shinzo Abe, 65, intends to resign after eight years in power. Abe justifies his resignation on health grounds. The matter was reported by the Japanese broadcaster NHK and the news agency Reuters, citing government sources.

Shinzo Abe, leader of the Liberal Democratic LDP, has served as Prime Minister of Japan continuously since December 2012. He was first elected to the post in 2006 and is Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.

Abe has visited the hospital twice in the past week, according to Japanese records, and has not held press conferences for ten days. Abe commented briefly on Monday’s hospital visit, saying he had an inspection, nothing more.

Abe has long suffered from colitis, and rumors of his health went to hospital visits will immediately start. Aben spokesman Yoshihide Suga rejected them for another half hour before Reuters resigned.

“The prime minister himself has said he wants to work hard from now on,” Suga said Kyoto News for online news. “I’ve seen him every day and his health has remained unchanged.”

Aben was scheduled to speak to the media on Friday, but there was no immediate notice of the cancellation or holding of the press conference.